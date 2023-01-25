Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim (left, foreground) is greeted by Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at Brunei International Airport on January 24. (Photo: Bernama)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on January 24 arrived in Brunei, starting his two-day official visit to the neighbouring country.

Anwar was scheduled to have a meeting with Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. The two leaders were said to assess bilateral cooperation between the two countries and then, seek ways to deepen their relations as well as eye further cooperation in areas that the two countries have an interest in.

They were also expected to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) and the Brunei Investment Agency (BIA).

Brunei is the second country after Indonesia that Anwar has visited since being appointed as Malaysia's 10th Prime Minister in November./.

