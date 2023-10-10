Malaysia poised to become global hub for aerospace manufacturing
The partnership between the US jet maker Boeing and the National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia has been elevated to a new high as both sides co-organised the Boeing – Naico Aerospace Supply Chain Forum in Kuala Lumpur on October 10.
At the opening ceremony, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz stressed that the forum is a vivid illustration for the effective cooperation between the two sides, which fuses the expertise of Boeing to develop Malaysia’s aerospace industry.
Touching on the Malaysian Aerospace Industry Blueprint 2030, he said it aims to position Malaysia as the aerospace hub in Southeast Asia as well as an integral part of the global aerospace supply chain by 2030.
The blueprint outlines 41 initiatives that are expected to generate an annual revenue of 55.2 billion RM (16 billion USD), and create 32,000 high-income jobs by 2030, he said, adding it encompasses five sectors, namely maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), aero manufacturing, system integration, engineering & design services as well as education & training.
Meanwhile, President of Boeing Southeast Asia Alexander C.Feldman affirmed that Boeing has maintained cooperation with Malaysia’s aerospace industry over the past seven decades, helping develop local aerospace sector, create jobs and accelerate renewal process.
Boeing pledges to continue support for Malaysia to develop aviation, as well as maintain close relations with Malaysian suppliers to form a strong, effective and agile global supply chain with a view to bringing high-quality products and services to customers.
He also said that Malaysia is a leading country in Southeast Asia in the field thanks to the government’s sound vision./.