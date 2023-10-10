World Cambodia launches National Strategy for Informal Economic Development 2023-2028 The Royal Government of Cambodia on October 10 launched the National Strategy for Informal Economic Development 2023-2028, aiming to promote the protection and capacity building, efficiency and resilience of the informal economy.

World Increased data sharing crucial to Mekong River management: Study The Mekong River Commission (MRC) released a study on October 9, highlighting the need for China and Southeast Asian nations to share data on storage levels and hydropower operations as water levels in the river at historic lows due to climate change and human activities.

World Indonesia calls on island states to unite in tackling global challenges This is an urgent time for archipelagic and island states to stand in solidarity and work together, making the Archipelagic and Island States Forum (AIS Forum) a "lighthouse" for developing inclusive cooperation to tackle various global challenges, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said on October 10.

World Thailand launches crackdown on illegal firearms Thailand's police on October 9 launched an operation to deal with dealers and smugglers who sell or carry illegal firearms as well as modified guns in 47 provinces across the country.