Malaysia postpones pre-APEC meeting due to COVID-19
Malaysia has postponed a three-day meeting of finance and central bank officials from APEC countries that was scheduled for March 17-19 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, a government spokesperson said.
People wearing face masks cross a street next to commercial buildings in Kuala Lumpur on March 16, 2020.(Photo: AFP)
The spokesperson said in a statement that the decision was made as a measure to protect the safety and health of all delegates as well as the secretariat.
She added that no new date has been set yet.
Malaysia is slated to host the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in November./.