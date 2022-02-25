Malaysia posts highest daily spike of COVID-19 cases, Cambodia’s capital deals with case surges in school
Malaysia reported 32,070 new COVID-19 infections as of 0:00am on February 25, the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 3,337,227, according to the country's health ministry.
Students walk into a primary school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, November 1, 2021. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
There are 209 new imported cases, with 31,861 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.
A further 46 deaths have been reported, bringing the toll to 32,534.
In Cambodia, the capital city of Phnom Penh is now dealing with a large uptick in COVID-19 cases, especially the Omicron. Local authorities are grappling to contain it with schoolchildren being infected and more than 10 schools shut down, Khmer Times reported.
With more than 500 students in Phnom Penh infected with the virus, experts are pushing for digital learning and online studies till this contagious and highly transmissible spread of the virus is contained.
Phnom Penh Education Department Director Hem Sinareth on February 24 said that ever since the new academic year began on January 10, there have been more than 500 students infected with the Omicron variant and more will contract it due to parents’ negligence and careless behaviour.
Phnom Penh deputy governor Noun Pharoth said that due to Omicron variant circulating in schools, it is becoming a matter of concern although the symptoms are mild./.