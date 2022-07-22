World New page for Vietnam – Russia rail transport According to Sputniknews, freight transport by rail between Vietnam and Russia is turning a new page to once again take the top place given the emerging geopolitical context in recent years.

World Southeast Asian nations striving to control inflation Malaysia’s strategy to tackle inflation and rising cost of living has shown results, especially on chicken and egg issues, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

World UNDP, Indonesia partner to advance SDGs in private sector The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) are committed to taking joint actions to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SDGs) through increasingly involving the private sector.

World Russia actively negotiating to open regular direct flights to Vietnam: official The Russian side is actively negotiating to open regular direct flights to Vietnam and some Asian countries this year, according to General Director of Vladivostok International Airport (Russian Far East) Andrei Vinichenko.