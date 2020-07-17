Business Vietnamese enterprises overcome difficulties in Cambodia Many Vietnamese businesses or Vietnamese-owned enterprises are still thriving in Cambodia despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating thousands of jobs with stable incomes.

Business Viettel should work towards higher standing in Asia: NA leader Viettel is a strong brand and should maintain its No. 1 position in Vietnam’s telecom sector while improving its standing in Asia, National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said at a working session with the group in Hanoi on July 16.

Business Insurance market expected to grow 20 percent Vietnam’s insurance market is expected to achieve a growth rate of more than 20 percent this year, according to Vietnam Report (VNR).

Business Foreign investors expected to own 35 percent of stake in oil firms The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed the Government to allow petrol and oil businesses to transfer stakes to foreign investors, but not exceeding 35 percent.