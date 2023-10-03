World Cambodia makes efforts to attract Korean tourists Cambodia's Sky Angkor Airlines has announced it will open a direct line from Siem Reap to Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK) at the end of the year, aiming to attract more Korean tourists to Cambodia.

World WB expects Malaysia’s 2023 economic growth to moderate to 3.9% Malaysia's economy is projected to moderate to 3.9 % this year before bouncing to 4.3 % in 2024 on the back of domestic private sector spending, said the World Bank (WB)

World Indonesia opens first batik museum in Jakarta A batik museum was inaugurated in Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, Jakarta, on October 2 in celebration of National Batik Day.

World Indonesia ready for 1st High-level Meeting of Archipelagic and Island States Forum The Bali Regional Police will deploy 4,000 personnel to secure the first High-level Meeting of the Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) Forum scheduled to take place in the city on October 11.