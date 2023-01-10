ASEAN Thailand rescinds COVID-19 vaccination rules for visitors Thailand on January 9 rescinded a policy announced recently requiring visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

World PM Trudeau appreciates contributions by Vietnamese Canadians Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has sent greetings to Vietnamese people living in Canada and around the world, on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese.

ASEAN New Secretary-General highlights six key priorities of ASEAN Dr. Kao Kim Hourn has affirmed six key priorities of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as he officially took office as the new Secretary-General in Jakarta on January 9.

World Cambodian newspaper highlights Vietnam-Cambodia friendship Cambodia's daily newspaper Rasmei Kampuchea (Light of Cambodia) has run an article that highlighted the deep friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia, emphasising the significance of the January 7 victory 44 years ago as well as the role of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers in the liberation and revitalisation of Cambodia today.