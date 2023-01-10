Malaysia prioritises promoting relations with Indonesia
Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said his two-day official visit to Indonesia at the invitation of President Joko Widodo has met its objectives.
At the conclusion of the visit on January 9, Anwar said various issues were addressed in his meeting with Widodo as well as joint discussions held with several Indonesian ministers.
At the conclusion of the visit on January 9, Anwar said various issues were addressed in his meeting with Widodo as well as joint discussions held with several Indonesian ministers.
Among them were matters involving the economy and bilateral investments, the development of Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara, border demarcation issues that had dragged on for 60 years, and the issue of Indonesian manpower in Malaysia.
In a session with businessmen, the PM assured investors about the changes taking place in Malaysia, including the ease of doing business and the fast pace of investment approvals.
Within the framework of the visit, Anwar and Widodo witnessed the signing of nine memoranda of understanding, and the handover of 11 letters of intent involving 10 Malaysian companies that planned to participate in the development of Nusantara./.