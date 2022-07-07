World Thailand to set up two special panels to tackle economic, energy crises Thai government is planning to create two special committees that come up with ways of tackling economic and energy crises as well as helping to reduce people’s cost of living, the country’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has said.

ASEAN Vietnam attends meeting of ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, attended the second meeting in 2022 of the ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee (ACCC) in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on July 6.

World UNESCO rectifies status of Phraya Srisundaravohara in Thailand The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has rectified Thailand’s status of Phraya Srisundaravohara’s (Noi Acharyankura) on its prestigious list of World Eminent Persons.

World Da Nang-funded secondary school handed over to Lao locality Representatives of the Lao and Vietnamese governments have officially handed over Laos - Vietnam Friendship Secondary School to the administration of Lamam district in southern Xekong province of Laos, according to the Vientiane Times.