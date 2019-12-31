Malaysia promotes digitalisation of economy
A corner of Kuala Lumpur - the capital of Malaysia (Source: internet)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysian government will ensure the digitalisation of the economy will not leave anyone out of the mainstream of development, Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng said at a tech conference on December 30.
Citing a report of the Malaysian Statistics Department, Lim said the digital economy is expected to contribute more than 21 percent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022.
He said the budget 2020 will allocate 450 million RM (nearly 110 million USD) for the e-wallet programme to speed up e-payment.
To spur the digital economy, the government will also invest 21.6 billion RM to implement the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan, which would expand access to high-speed broadband internet at reasonable cost./.