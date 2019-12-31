World Observers: Malaysia must deal with sagging economy According to observers, Malaysia must cope with a sagging economy due to the impact of the global trade tension in 2019 and strive to find a foothold before the transfer of power scheduled next year.

World Indonesia launches religious conflict early warning system app The Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs has introduced an application-based religious conflict early warning and response system in a bid to track any religious discordance in the community. ​

World Tourists flock to Bali to celebrate New Year’s Eve Visitors are flocking to the resort island of Bali, Indonesia, to celebrate the New Year’s Eve, with arrivals up over 40 percent from the past days, according to the country’s local transport management agency (Dishub).

ASEAN Myanmar’s border trade with neighbours surges Myanmar’s border trade with neighbouring countries reached about 2.4 billion USD as of December 20 in present fiscal year 2019-2020 which started from October 1.