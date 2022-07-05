Deputy chief executive officer (exporters development) Abu Bakar Yusof of Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade). (Photo: themalaysianreserve.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) has enhanced guidelines for its eTrade programme for Malaysian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), effective July 1, aiming to boost exports through cross-border e-commerce marketplaces.



According to Matrade deputy CEO (exporters development) Abu Bakar Yusof, the initiative is to encourage more MSMEs to participate in the programme, which started under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) from 2017 to 2020 where a total of 3,358 MSMEs benefitted with more than 300 million RM (67.9 million USD) worth of export revenue generated.



To facilitate Malaysian MSMEs, Matrade continued its eTrade Programme 2.0 under the 12MP starting from March last year.



Under the programme, Malaysian MSMEs are offered two schemes of export facilitation initiatives - an onboarding scheme worth 5,000 RM (1,130 USD) and a digital marketing and training (DMT) scheme worth 20,000 RM for each company, respectively.



For the DMT scheme, qualified MSMEs will be able to receive up to 20,000 ringgit per company in reimbursement for their expenses in conducting digital marketing activities to promote their products overseas and for eCommerce-related training programmes they choose to attend./.