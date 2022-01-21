World Thailand’s economic growth projected at 3.5-4.5 percent this year Thai Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith has forecast the country’s economy would grow 3.5-4.5 percent this year driven by fiscal policy, exports and investment, despite an outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant remaining a challenge.

World Indonesia lifts coal export ban on 139 firms Indonesia’s government eased a coal export ban for 139 companies on January 20 after the firms met local market sales requirements aimed at averting a supply crunch and power outrages.

World Thailand to resume Test and Go scheme on February 1 Thailand will resume the Test and Go scheme from February 1 and apply the programme to all countries and territories in the world instead of being limited to 63 countries and territories as before, according to the country’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).