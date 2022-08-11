Illustrative image (Photo: https://www.astroawani.com/)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia recorded over 20,000 cyber crime cases in 2021, with losses amounting to 60 million ringgit (13 million USD), said Deputy Secretary General of Security at the Home Ministry Abdul Halim Abdul Rahman.

Speaking at the National-Level Key Targets Seminar 2022, Rahman said the cases recorded include cyber bullying, falsification, hacking, phishing and email scams which are increasing each year.

According to the official, the digital economy is expected to contribute about 22.6% to Malaysia’s gross domestic product by 2025. Therefore, Malaysia needs to identify threats with potential to affect key targets and the whole economy.

He added that the need to have safe and secure cyber space today is vital to raise cyber security agenda in the interest of the country’s key targets, especially when the country is heading toward the fourth industrial revolution./.