World Indonesia imposes 10-percent VAT on foreign high-tech groups Indonesia began to impose a 10-percent value-added tax on sales by technology firms including Amazon, Netflix, Spotify and Google on July 7 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the country’s state finances.

World Indonesia: Auto part suppliers turn to online platforms to weather coronavirus crisis As Indonesia has imposed large-scale social distancing measures in the face of the COVID-19, local suppliers of auto parts are ramping up online sales which happen to be effective in the new circumstance.

ASEAN ADSOM+ promotes cooperation in response to COVID-19 The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence hosted an ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus (ADSOM+) via video conference on July 7, aiming to promote practical defence cooperation between ASEAN member nations and partner countries to effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and other non-traditional security challenges.