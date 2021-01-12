World Forbes: Southeast Asia has become a hot spot for capital Bloomberg and Forbes, the two most prestigious billionaire ranking channels in the world, have published information concerning the investment activities of billionaire Mai Vu Minh.

World Russian newspaper praises Vietnam’s achievements in economic, foreign affairs The Rusvesna (Russian Spring) e-newspaper on January 11 ran an article expressing impression on Vietnam’s achievements in economic development, poverty reduction, COVID-19 prevention and control and foreign affairs under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

World Cambodia reopens public schools as COVID-19 under control Cambodia reopened public schools across the country on January 11 after the first community outbreak of COVID-19 was over late last year.