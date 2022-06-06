Malaysia reiterates commitments towards achieving carbon-neutral by 2050
Malaysia will soon enact climate change-related legislation, given that the country has committed to becoming a carbon neutral nation by 2050, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
Malaysia will soon enact climate change-related legislation, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia will soon enact climate change-related legislation, given that the country has committed to becoming a carbon neutral nation by 2050, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
The PM said Malaysia would also work with countries with similar visions through the Asia Zero Emission Community. This is in line with the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris in 2015, he noted.
Speaking at a World Environment Day event on June 5, Ismail Sabri said he had given Malaysia’s commitment to enact climate change-related legislation towards achieving a carbon-neutral nation by 2050 at the recent Nikkei Conference in Japan.
He said efforts were underway to achieve the national target of 31 percent renewable energy contribution by 2025 and 40 percent by 2035.
He added the government was also committed to preserving natural forest covering more than 50 percent of the country's total land mass, and implementing natural-based solutions to reduce long-term impact to the environment including planting of 100 million trees./.