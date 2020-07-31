World Thailand permits medical tourists to return, but under strict control The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) recently relaxed measures allowing four groups of foreigners to return to Thailand, including patients returning for a medical follow-up or those who have joined the government’s Medical and Wellness programme.

World German media: Vietnam determined to fight ongoing COVID-19 outbreak German media has highlighted the measures taken by the Vietnamese Government and its determination to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the context of complicated developments from a new outbreak in the country.

World Philippines reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 93,354 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,063 new cases on July 31, the highest single-day increase in confirmed cases since the highly-infectious disease emerged in the country in January.

World RoK to provide 5.15 million USD for six developing nations The Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance announced on July 31 that it will provide 5.15 million USD for six developing nations, including Vietnam, to support projects ranging from establishing green growth and digital infrastructure to an improved COVID-19 response.