World Malaysia expects LIMA 2023 to generate approximately 4 billion USD in business pledges The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2023 which will take place from May 23-27 is expected to be able to generate business pledges worth up to 18 billion RM (3.96 billion USD).

World Thailand’s rice exports near 3 million tonnes over four months Thailand exported 2.79 million tonnes of rice for 1.5 billion USD in the first four months of this year, up 23% year-on-year, according to the Thai Government’s spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

World RoK, Malaysia boost defence cooperation The Republic of Korea (RoK) Minister of National Defence Lee Jong-sup will pay a visit to Malaysia for talks on arms industry cooperation and attend a contract signing ceremony for the RoK's export of FA-50 light attack aircraft to the Southeast Asian country.