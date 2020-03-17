World Philippines becomes first country to suspend stock market due to COVID-19 The Philippine Stock Exchange has shut down trading starting March 17 until further notice, as part of the country’s effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

World APEC meetings in Malaysia postponed due to COVID-19 A series of meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum scheduled for April in Malaysia will be postponed till June due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

World Malaysia postpones pre-APEC meeting due to COVID-19 Malaysia has postponed a three-day meeting of finance and central bank officials from APEC countries that was scheduled for March 17-19 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, a government spokesperson said.

World Thailand at risk of economic depression in H1 due to COVID-19 Thailand is on course for an economic recession in the first half of this year, with its 2020 GDP being forecast to decrease 0.3 percent from the previous 1.8 percent as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Centre (EIC).