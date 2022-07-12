Malaysia retains position as fifth largest exporter of LNG
Malaysia continued to kept its fifth place among world largest exporters of LNG, after Australia, Qatar, the US and Russia, according to the 13th World LNG Report 2022 released by the International Gas Union (IGU).
According to the report, Malaysia exported 24.9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG in 2021, a slight increase from 23.9 million tonnes in 2020, accounting for 6.7% of the total LNG traded globally.
Malaysia continued to be a technology leader in floating LNG production (FLNG). Besides the first FLNG facility – the Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) - , the FLNG Satu (PFLNG1) with a capacity of 1.2 MTPA and the PFLNG2 with a capacity of 1.5 MTPA came on line on 2021.
As of the end of April this year, there are only four operational FLNG facilities globally./.