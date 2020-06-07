World Saudi Aramco withdraws from oil refinery project in Indonesia Saudi Arabian Oil Co., (Aramco) quit from Cilacap oil refinery project owned by Indonesia's energy firm PT Pertamina after a long discussion, said Pertamina Director Ignatius Tallulembang.

World Indonesia reports highest daily COVID-19 cases Indonesia on June 6 reported a record daily jump in COVID-19 cases within 24 hours with 993 infections, bringing the national tally to 30,514, said the Ministry of Health.

World Cambodia’s hotels to reopen shortly Hotels and international flights forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Cambodia are expected to reopen this month.