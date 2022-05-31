Malaysia, RoK deploy forces to Rim of the Pacific exercise
Malaysia's Kapal Diraja Lekir during an earlier exercise. (Photo: KD Lekir FB page)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - The Malaysian Royal Navy (RMN) ship, Kapal Diraja Lekir, on May 30 began its 99-day deployment at sea to take part in the 2022 Rim of The Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise set to begin late next month on the US’s Hawaiian Islands.
As reported by the local news agency Bernama, the Strategic Communications Division of the Lumut RMN Western Fleet Command Headquarters said in a statement that the vessel is scheduled to return to Lumut on September 6 after completing the biggest multilateral maritime exercise organised by the US Navy from June 29 to August 4.
This is the second time the RMN has joined the exercise after its successful debut in 2018. During this year's edition, Malaysia is set fire its EXOCET MM40 missile outside Malaysian waters for the first time.
Meanwhile, the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s news agency Yonhap on May 31 reported that a fleet of warships, maritime aircraft, and around 1,000 troops, departed for Hawaii to participate in the maritime exercise.
During the exercise, Rear Adm. An Sang-min, who led the fleet, plans to command the Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) training, marking the first time for the RoK to lead the segment involving amphibious landing operations and other combined security maneuvers.
The RoK participate in the event for the 17th time this year./.