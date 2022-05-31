World Japan revokes permit of intermediary body after mistreatment of Vietnamese intern Japanese authorities have decided to revoke the permit of Okayama Sangyo Gijutsu Kyodo Kumiai - an intermediate body that introduces foreign trainees to host companies - after it failed to prevent the physical abuse of a Vietnamese man by his Japanese co-workers at a construction firm.

World Malaysia to review tax regime The Malaysian government will target a goods and services tax (GST) rate that does not burden the people but is not so low that it “defeats the purpose of expanding tax revenue”, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said.

World Philippines protests China’s fishing ban in East Sea The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has filed a diplomatic protest against China’s unilateral imposition of a fishing moratorium in the East Sea (known in the Philippines as the West Philippine Sea and internationally as the South China Sea).

World 18 years in jail proposed for suspected murder of Vietnamese student in Japan The procuracy agency of Osaka has proposed a sentence of 18 years in jail for a Dominican man who allegedly murdered a Vietnamese student in the Japanese prefecture.