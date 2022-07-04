Malaysia rolls out measures to stabilise commodities’ prices
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has afffirmed that the government will seek measures to deal with the rising prices of commodities.
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has afffirmed that the government will seek measures to deal with the rising prices of commodities.
Speaking at a tourism event on July 3, the PM said that currently, the Malaysian has spent a subsidy of 17.6 billion USD to stabilise the prices of necesities such as chicken, eggs, cooking oil, water, petrol and electricity.
The country has given a number of short, middle and long-term solutions to easr people’s burden from rising prices of commodities, he said.
He underlined that the Malaysian Government will continue to focus on programmes and initiatives that bring about prosperity and interest to people, ensuring that no one is left behind.
Earlier, the Malaysian PM said that the country will set up a Food Security Committee to ensure the effective implementation of its national food security policies in the 2021-2025 period.
A special taskforce will also be formed to control inflation, he said./.
Speaking at a tourism event on July 3, the PM said that currently, the Malaysian has spent a subsidy of 17.6 billion USD to stabilise the prices of necesities such as chicken, eggs, cooking oil, water, petrol and electricity.
The country has given a number of short, middle and long-term solutions to easr people’s burden from rising prices of commodities, he said.
He underlined that the Malaysian Government will continue to focus on programmes and initiatives that bring about prosperity and interest to people, ensuring that no one is left behind.
Earlier, the Malaysian PM said that the country will set up a Food Security Committee to ensure the effective implementation of its national food security policies in the 2021-2025 period.
A special taskforce will also be formed to control inflation, he said./.