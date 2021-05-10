World Malaysia’s GDP fall likely to ease in Q1 on rising exports Malaysia’s economy should see a less severe slump in the first quarter of 2021 than it did in the previous three months, on the back of resilient manufacturing activity and growing external demand, Reuters reported.

World ADB proposes ending funding for coal power plants The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will stop financing new coal power plants, the main source of power supply in developing countries, under a draft energy policy released earlier this week.

World Southeast Asian countries continue struggling with pandemic Malaysia has tightened measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, including extending the ban on inter-state travel to June 6.

Health First Vietnamese COVID-19 patient dies in Laos The Embassy of Vietnam in Laos’ Vientiane confirmed that a Vietnamese person with COVID-19 had died after a week of treatment.