Malaysia sees highest daily death toll from COVID-19
Malaysia on May 9 recorded its highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 after the coronavirus claimed 26 more lives, raising the total number of fatalities to 1,683, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi (VNA) –
The victim ranged from 36 to 90 years old, with the majority of them suffering from existing health complications.
Another 3,733 new COVID-19 infections were reported on the day, of which 3,727 are local transmissions, bringing the national total to 440,677.
In Cambodia, 520 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on the same day, a slight decrease from the previous days. This brought the total cases in the country to 19,237, of which 7,641 have recovered.
On May 6, the Southeast Asian country lifted the three-week lockdown imposed on Phnom Penh and neighbouring Ta Khmao city to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but a number of business facilities had yet to resume operation.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry of Laos confirmed its first death from COVID-19 on May 9, making the country the last in ASEAN to suffer a fatality.
The victim, who is a 52-year-old Vietnamese woman, is the first COVID-19 patient in the country to die of the disease.
A total of 69 new COVID-19 cases were reported across four localities on the day, taking the national count to 1,302, including 66 Vietnamese./.