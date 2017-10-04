A vessel of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (Photo: mmea.gov.my)

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said it has captured two Vietnamese fishing vessels found in its territorial waters.The ships, with 21 fishermen aboard, were caught in Malaysia’s Sarawak waters on September 30, said MMEA Sarawak Director Steve Mac Queen Abdullah.The capture was in line with Malaysia’s Fisheries Act 1985. If found guilty, the captains might be fined 1 million ringgit (235,848 USD) each, while each crew member is subject to a fine of 100,000 ringgit (23,654 USD) or imprisonment. Their ships and fishing tools will be confiscated.The Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia is working with relevant agencies to address the case.-VNA