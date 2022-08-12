Malaysia: Services revenue surges in Q2
Malaysia’s services revenue grew 25.2% year-on-year to 506.5 billion MYR (113.64 billion USD) in the second quarter of 2022, the Malaysian Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) said.
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s services revenue grew 25.2% year-on-year to 506.5 billion MYR (113.64 billion USD) in the second quarter of 2022, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) said.
According to the office, this was contributed by the wholesale and retail trade, food and beverages and accommodation segment which saw revenue went up 26.1% y-o-y to 409.3 billion MYR while the information and communication and transportation and storage segment revenue edged up 21.3% to 72.2 billion MYR.
The health, education and arts, entertainment and recreation segment revenue grew 24.4% to 15.1 billion MYR and professional and real estate agent segment revenue went up 20% to 9.9 billion MYR.
On a quarterly basis, the total revenue of the services sector grew 7.1% or 33.8 billion MYR.
The total number of persons engaged in the sector rose 4.9% or 177,600 persons to 3.8 million persons as compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.
DoSM said salaries and wages paid in Q2 2022 grew by 9.3% or 2.2 billion MYR as compared with the same quarter a year ago and increased 1.7% compared with Q1 2022 to reach 25.8 billion MYR.
In a separate statement, DoSM said the volume index of the services sector expanded by 16.7% to 136.3 points in Q2 2022 as compared to 116.8 points in Q2 2021.
It said the increase was driven by the positive growth of all four segments, namely wholesale and retail trade, food and beverages and accommodation (22.3%), business services and finance (7.7%), information and communication and transportation and storage (16.4%), and other services (18.6%)./.
According to the office, this was contributed by the wholesale and retail trade, food and beverages and accommodation segment which saw revenue went up 26.1% y-o-y to 409.3 billion MYR while the information and communication and transportation and storage segment revenue edged up 21.3% to 72.2 billion MYR.
The health, education and arts, entertainment and recreation segment revenue grew 24.4% to 15.1 billion MYR and professional and real estate agent segment revenue went up 20% to 9.9 billion MYR.
On a quarterly basis, the total revenue of the services sector grew 7.1% or 33.8 billion MYR.
The total number of persons engaged in the sector rose 4.9% or 177,600 persons to 3.8 million persons as compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.
DoSM said salaries and wages paid in Q2 2022 grew by 9.3% or 2.2 billion MYR as compared with the same quarter a year ago and increased 1.7% compared with Q1 2022 to reach 25.8 billion MYR.
In a separate statement, DoSM said the volume index of the services sector expanded by 16.7% to 136.3 points in Q2 2022 as compared to 116.8 points in Q2 2021.
It said the increase was driven by the positive growth of all four segments, namely wholesale and retail trade, food and beverages and accommodation (22.3%), business services and finance (7.7%), information and communication and transportation and storage (16.4%), and other services (18.6%)./.