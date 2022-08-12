World Indonesia targets 1.8 million more jobs to green economy by 2030 The National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) of Indonesia is targeting to add 1.8 million workers to the green economy sector by 2030, spreading across energy, electric vehicles, land restoration, and waste treatment.

World Indonesia moves to promote renewable energy development The Directorate General of Customs and Excise (DJBC) under Indonesia’s Finance Ministry is planning to provide incentives for new and renewable energy production companies.

World Malaysia: Palm oil boasts potential despite lower prices Malaysia’s palm oil potential remains intact despite softening crude palm oil (CPO) prices, and its prospects will remain bright in the second half of this year, according to Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.