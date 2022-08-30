Malaysia sets new target of 9.2 million tourist arrivals in 2022
The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia has adjusted up the target on tourist arrivals in 2022 to 9.2 million with tourism receipts of 26.8 billion RM (5.98 billion USD) as the country has almost met the initial target of 4.5 million.
In the period from January to July, Malaysia recorded more than 3.21 million tourist arrivals with total revenue of 9.35 billion RM.
Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the target is made possible only with vigorous initiatives and incentives, including by bringing in international delegates through business events to the country since the reopening of borders and the easing of restrictions for inbound visitors.
Speaking at the 7th Meet in Malaysia @ Malaysia Business Events Week 2022 on August 29, the minister said like other tourism segments, the business events undeniably stimulate business for hospitality-related companies.
She said business event visitors spend three times more than the average tourists and have a large multiplier effect, citing studies that are supported by international experience./.