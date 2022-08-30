ASEAN ASEAN, northwestern Argentine localities beef up trade, investment Ambassadors to Argentina from ASEAN member states, including Vietnam, have had a working visit to Catamarca province in a bid to step up trade-investment between the bloc and northwestern Argentine provinces.

ASEAN Foreigners traveling in Indonesia must be fully vaccinated Indonesia has required international arrivals aged 18 and above who wish to travel within its territory to receive at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccination, under a circular of the COVID-19 Task Force concerning domestic travel provision, which started to take effect on August 25.

ASEAN Malaysia wants to set up defence cooperation with Thailand Malaysia is keen on establishing defence cooperation with Thailand, including in producing defence products to advance the country's defence industry, Malaysian Defence Ministry Secretary-GeneralMuez Abd Aziz has said.

ASEAN Winners of ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Award 2022 named Winners of the ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Award 2022 were announced at a ceremony in the central province of Quang Binh on August 26 evening.