At the launching ceremony (Photo: NSCP)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on May 15 announced the launching of the first Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Malaysia (Malaysia Centre for 4IR), which is independent within the World Economic Forum global ecosystem.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Ibrahim said it is the first centre in ASEAN that gathers leaders from the government, businesses, civil society, academia and other sectors to advance new partnerships and initiatives that can unlock the value of technology for Malaysia’s economy and society.

He said promoting the digital economy is an important agenda for the Malaysian Government and it was proven through the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint and Policy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution which was formulated using a human-centred approach.

It is the 19th centre in the World Economic Forum's global Centre for 4IR network and it will serve as a public-private platform.

The centre will focus on supporting the country's digital transformation and advancements, including green energy transition./.