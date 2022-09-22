World Thailand, Shopee ink deal to bring more Thai sellers online The Thai Ministry of Commerce has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote transboundary online trade among Thailand’s small enterprises. The initiative aims to add at least 300 million THB to the economy within 3 years.

World Thailand to ban plastic scrap imports by 2025 The Thai government has affirmed its plan to prohibit plastic scrap imports by 2025, with the ban to be implemented in stages over the next three years.

World Indonesia joins global vaccine network The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) opens a global vaccine network for Indonesia's pharmacy industry in Indonesia, the Health Ministry's Secretary General Kunta Wibawa Dasa Nugraha said on September 20.