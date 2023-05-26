Malaysia signs important deals at LIMA 2023
Malaysia's Defence Ministry announced on May 26 that it has signed 43 agreements worth 10.1 billion RM (2.2 billion USD) with partner during this year’s 16th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA).
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia's Defence Ministry announced on May 26 that it has signed 43 agreements worth 10.1 billion RM (2.2 billion USD) with partner during this year's 16th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA).
They include the purchase of 18 FA-50 light attack aircraft from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), and four units of Sikorsky's Black Hawk helicopters to be leased from Malaysian firm Aerotree Defence and Services, the ministry said in a statement.
KAI, the Republic of Korea's sole warplane manufacturer, won a bid to supply the jets to Malaysia for about 920 million USD.
The acquisitions come as Malaysia looks to upgrade or replace several aging military assets. The Government allocated 17.7 billion RM for the defence ministry under this year's budget, a 10% increase from its funding in 2022.
The Royal Malaysian Air Force will also be acquiring three unmanned aerial systems from Turkish Aerospace Industries, and two maritime patrol aircraft from Italian firm Leonardo, the ministry added./.