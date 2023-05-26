World Cambodia promotes Battambang's admission to UNESCO Creative Cities Network The Cambodian government plans to submit documents for Battambang city in the province of the same name to join the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network (UCCN) this year.

World ASEAN should boost quality of life to build resilient and inclusive community: ADB Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must make greater efforts to improve the quality of life in the region to build a resilient community and achieve a faster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, said a new report released by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

World Singapore’s economy grows by 0.4% in Q1 Singapore’s economy grew by 0.4% on a year-on-year basis in the first quarter of 2023, lower than the 2.1% expansion in the previous quarter, the Ministry of Trade and Industry announced on May 25.

ASEAN Initiative for ASEAN Integration Task Force holds 70th meeting The Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Task Force held its 70th meeting at the headquarters of the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on May 25, with the participation of all member states and Timor-Leste who joined for the first time as an observer.