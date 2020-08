World Indonesia adjusts GDP growth goal for 2020 Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati recently adjusted the country’s GDP growth goal for 2020 down to -0.2 to -1.1 percent from the previous 2.3 percent, and 4.5 to 5.5 percent for the next year.

ASEAN Singapore injects another 8 billion SGD to support economy Singapore’s government has allocated another 8 billion Singapore dollars (5.8 billion USD) to support workers and businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said.

World Philippines begins clinical trials for anti-flu drug The Philippine started its 90-day clinical trials for Avigan, Japan’s anti-flu drug, on August 17 to study the efficacy of the drug against COVID-19.