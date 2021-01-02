World Indonesian electricity firm gets 500-mln-USD loan for “green energy” projects Indonesian state-owned electricity giant PLN has secured a 500-million-USD “green loan” with a guarantee from the World Bank’s Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) to keep seven renewable energy projects alive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Myanmar extends entry restrictions for travellers to end of January Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 30 decided to extend temporary entry restrictions for all visitors to the end of January.

World Cambodia: Sam Rainsy sentenced to four years in jail Sam Rainsy, former president of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), was sentenced on December 30 to four years in jail after being found guilty of insulting Interior Minister Sar Kheng over a claim that the Cambodian government killed former national police chief Hok Lungdy in 2008.