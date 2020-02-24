World Malaysian PM submits resignation to King Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted his resignation to King Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

World Thailand expects tourism to recover after new year festival The acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) may subside in the second half of 2020 or earlier, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakan said on February 23, expecting that the country’s tourism would recover after its Songkran New Year festival.

World Japan, Malaysia eye cooperation in aircraft production Japan will set up a framework for working with Malaysia in producing aircraft parts and training aviation industry personnel, its first such cooperation in Asia, government sources have said.

World Indonesia inaugurates largest viscose rayon production facility Fiber manufacturer PT Asia Pacific Rayon (APR) recently launched the largest viscose rayon production plant in Indonesia, which was built with an investment worth 15 trillion rupiah (1.1 billion USD) in Riau province.