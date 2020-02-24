Malaysia: Six parties’ leaders granted audience with King
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Leaders of six parties in Malaysia have been granted an audience with King Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah following talks about formation of a new government coalition.
Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, PKR Deputy President Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang are said to be among those who met the King on February 23.
Also seen at the meeting were Parti Warisan Sabah President and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, PBB President and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.
The party leaders were there to brief the King on the latest political development in the country.
Earlier, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had a six-hour meeting with Bersatu leaders, discussing political issues in the nation.
Umno held its emergency supreme council meeting while PKR had a closed-door meeting.
Politics in Malaysia is heating up after the meeting of the ruling pact Pakatan Harapan (PH), during which all parties agreed they would discuss power transfer following the organisation of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in the end of this year./.