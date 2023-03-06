Malaysia steps up flood prevention, control
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has pledged to push ahead with flood mitigation projects, especially in the state of Johor, starting June.
Villagers in the town of Segamat in Malaysia's southernmost state of Johor. (Photo: Shutterstock)
After visiting a flood relief centre in Joho, the state worst hit in the recent flood, the leader said the tendering process for the projects needs to be done as soon as possible, as floods are a recurring problem.
If no serious actions are taken to address this issue, it will happen again, he said, noting that this is not the first time, and it has been going on for years and sometimes twice a year.
As such, the government decided that expensive flood mitigation projects worth 600 million MYR (134 million USD) and more will be expedited, he said.
The number of flood evacuees in Malaysia rose to 48,989 as of March 5 with Johor recording the highest number of victims at 44,860, Bernama reported./.