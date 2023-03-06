World Vietnam contributes to building UN instrument for marine biological diversity The fifth session of the Intergovernmental Conference on an international legally binding instrument under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction concluded in New York on March 5, with participants reaching an agreement on the instrument.

World Thailand spends 12.8 billion USD to fight COVID-19 over three years The Thai Ministry of Public Health said the country spent a total of 444 billion THB (2.8 billion USD) on public health to contain the spread of COVID-19 and vaccinate its population during the three years of the pandemic.

ASEAN Digital consumption to propel Southeast Asia’s growth: consulting firm YCP Solidiance, an Asia-focused management consulting firm, has projected that a rapid increase in digital consumers will be a major driver for the economic growth of Southeast Asia.