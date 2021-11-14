Illustrative image (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Efforts of the Malaysian government to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to prove effective as a result of the cooperation of all parties as well as the implementation of effective strategies, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Speaking at the birthday celebration ceremony of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong a on November 13, Ismail said the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) has succeeded in dispensing vaccines to more than 95 percent of the adult population and more than 66 percent of adolescents as of November 2.



The programme is a game changer and catalyst to revive the economy with the opening of all economic and social sectors including inter-state movements, he noted.



However, the government will continue to monitor the current pandemic development and is prepared to introduce certain measures to protect the people and the country’s economy



The welfare and well-being of the people will be the top priority of the government, and for this purpose, the government is introducing various initiatives.



According to Ismail, since the pandemic hit the Southeast Asian nation, eight assistance and economic stimulation packages were launched, aimed at boosting economic growth and assisting entrepreneurs to revive their businesses.



The success of these packages was seen when the country's economic growth grew 7.1 percent in the first half of 2021. The growth is expected to expand by between 3-4 percent this year and between 5.5 - 6.5 percent in 2022./.