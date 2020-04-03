Najib Razak was pictured at Kuala Lumpur High Court March 10, 2020 (Source: https://www.malaymail.com/

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysian former prime minister Najib Razak's corruption trial has been postponed again.



According to deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib, the trial which was supposed to resume on April 1 has been postponed to April 15 following the extesion of the Movement Control Order (MCO), which lasts until April 14, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We received an email from the court on March 30 notifying that the trial will resume on April 15," Malaysia news agency Bernama quoted Ahmad Akram Gharib as saying.



Najib, 67, faces four charges of abusing his position to obtain gratification totalling RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same money./.