Malaysia targets competitive and progressive digital economy
Malaysia needs inclusive digital transformation to build a competitive and progressive digital economy to keep in step with developed countries, said Malaysian Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz.
Aziz stated this at a debate titled “A Digital ASEAN for All” within the World Economic Forum (WEF), which is taking place in Davos, Switzerland on May 22-26.
He shared Malaysia’s success on initiatives in narrowing the financing gap for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as the informal economy, stressing that the implementation of the MSMEs digitalisation roadmap has helped his country continue to thrive by increasing the contribution of the business community to the national economy.
He said the main topic discussed during the session was how the digital future of the region could be shaped to benefit all walks of life.
When the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, internet users increased by more than 10 percent in just one year, he said, noting that the digital economy of ASEAN is now worth more than 100 billion USD./.