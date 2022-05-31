World Philippines protests China’s fishing ban in East Sea The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has filed a diplomatic protest against China’s unilateral imposition of a fishing moratorium in the East Sea (known in the Philippines as the West Philippine Sea and internationally as the South China Sea).

World 18 years in jail proposed for suspected murder of Vietnamese student in Japan The procuracy agency of Osaka has proposed a sentence of 18 years in jail for a Dominican man who allegedly murdered a Vietnamese student in the Japanese prefecture.

World Record number of methamphetamine pills seized in East, Southeast Asia Anti-drug forces of East and Southeast Asian nations seized over 1 billion meth tablets in 2021, according to statistics announced by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crimes (UNODC) on May 30.