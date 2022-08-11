Malaysia, Thailand committed to developing border infrastructure
Malaysia and Thailand have agreed to step up the development of infrastructure along their shared border in an effort to boost trade and achieve the bilateral trade target of 30 billion USD by 2025.
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) -
Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said the two countries also hope to speed up the construction of a road connecting the integrated customs, immigration and quarantine complexes of Bukit Kayu Hitam and Sadao, which are very important to improving road and trade links on the Malaysia - Thailand border.
The two countries also held discussions on the construction of the Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok friendship bridge and the Pengkalan Kubor-Tak Bai bridge, which is still in the process of area assessment and topographic survey, he noted.
The Malaysian FM paid a working visit to Thailand on August 9 - 10, during which he attended the 14th meeting of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation and the 5th meeting of the Committee on the Joint Development Strategy (JDS) for Border Areas./.