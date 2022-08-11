Society Festival held for children of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia A festival for children from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia began on August 10 in Ho Chi Minh City, hosted by the Central Committee of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

ASEAN ASEAN chief highlights need for closer public-private collaboration Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi highlighted the need for closer public-private partnership amid challenging global economic outlook, at the 14th Dialogue with the Federation of Japanese Chambers of Commerce and Industry in ASEAN (FJCCIA) on August 10.

ASEAN ASEAN Committee in Cuba extends condolences over oil facility explosion The ASEAN Committee in Cuba (AHC) has offered condolences to the Cuban government and people over the human and assess losses caused by a massive blaze at an oil storage facility which started in Matanzas province on August 5.

ASEAN Indonesia may lose more than 36.6 billion USD due to climate change Without the right policies, climate change could cause potential economic damage of up to 544 trillion rupiah (more than 36.6 billion USD) for Indonesia in the 2020 – 2024 period, according to the country’s Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas).