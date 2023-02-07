Business Indian professor highlights Vietnam’s impressive growth Prof. Pankaj JhaPankaj Jha from O. P Jindal Global University of India has highlighted prospects of Vietnam’s economic growth in his recent article published on the website moderndiplomacy.eu.

World Cambodia’s political parties release election plans Political parties of Cambodia have announced their respective manifestos for the upcoming 21-day National Election campaigns across the nation, highlighting their past achievements and making promises to gain people’s support, local media reported.

World Indonesia: Strong economic recovery in 2022 as foundation for 2023 Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani on February said he believes the strong pace of recovery in 2022 will become a solid foundation for the country’s economy in 2023.

World Da Nang considered ideal year-round destination for Malaysians Malaysia’s media has named Da Nang an ideal year-round destination for Malaysian tourists for its many attractions such as endless beautiful beaches, temples, and a lively night market.