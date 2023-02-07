Malaysia, Thailand look to boost trade ties
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will pay an official visit to Thailand on February 9-10 to promote trade cooperation between the two countries.
He is expected to have a meeting with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on February 9 to discuss ways to expand trade and investment and infrastructure connectivity in the Thai-Malaysian border area, particularly the five southern provinces of Thailand and the four northern provinces of Malaysia.
The two countries hope that the reduction of barriers will help realise the goal of lifting two-way trade to 30 billion USD by 2025.
The leaders will discuss cooperation in new fields such as digital economy, green technology, and potential industries such as rubber and Halal food. They will also exchange views on regional and international issues to jointly address new challenges and stimulate post-COVID-19 economic recovery.
This is Anwar's first official visit to Thailand after becoming the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia in November last year./.