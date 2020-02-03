World Indonesia’s light rail transit system to reduce traffic jam in Bali Indonesia has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two partners from the Republic of Korea to develop a light rail transit (LRT) system connecting I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport and Bali city’s centre.

World Singapore’s tourism sector gets support to cope with coronavirus Singapore is carrying out a wide range of measures to support businesses and labourers directly affected by the acute respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus (nCoV), particularly those in the tourism sector.

World GrabCar Electric launched in Indonesia Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing giant Grab and the Repubic of Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co., launched GrabCar Electric in Indonesia to support the government’ electric vehicles (EVs) development initiative.

World Cambodia: CPP Central Committee holds 42nd meeting The Central Committee of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party held the 42nd meeting of its 5th mandate at Phnom Penh’s Koh Pich centre on February 1-2.