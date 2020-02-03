Malaysia, Thailand to bring citizens home from Wuhan
Malaysia on February 3 sent an AirAsia flight to China’s Wuhan city to bring home 141 citizens, and donated 500,000 pairs of gloves to China to assist in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Malaysia on February 3 sent an AirAsia flight to China's Wuhan city to bring home 141 citizens, and donated 500,000 pairs of gloves to China to assist in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
According to the National Disaster Management Agency, all passengers, including 12 crewmembers and 14 Malaysian government officials, will have to undergo health screenings upon returning home.
Those found with symptoms of the virus will be sent to hospital while those who clear the screening will go to the monitoring centre for 14 days.
As of February 3, Malaysia confirmed eight infection cases, all were Chinese tourists in the country.
Meanwhile, the Thai government has asked authorities concerned to evacuate 160 citizens from Wuhan city on February 4.
Thailand has so far recorded 19 infection cases. About 200,000 Chinese tourists are now in Thailand./.
