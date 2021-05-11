World French law firm affirms support for Vietnamese AO victim's lawsuit The France-based Bourdon & Associates law firm affirmed its support for Vietnamese-French Tran To Nga in her lawsuit against multinational chemical companies after the Crown Court of Evry City ruled that it did not have jurisdiction to hear her case on May 10.

World Indonesia arrests Papuan independence leader Indonesian authorities have arrested Papuan independence leader Victor Yeimo over accusations that he orchestrated serious civil unrest in 2019.

World Vietnam deeply concerned about East Jerusalem situation: diplomat Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy expressed Vietnam’s serious concern over recent tension in East Jerusalem and called on sides involved to restrain themselves at an UN Security Council emergency meeting held in New York on May 10.

World Cambodia to exit from Least Developed Countries status Phnom Penh Post on May 10 quoted a senior official from the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce as saying that Cambodia is well-prepared to minimise economic risks when it graduates from its Least Developed Countries (LDC) status.