World Malaysia promotes digitalisation of economy The Malaysian government will ensure the digitalisation of the economy will not leave anyone out of the mainstream of development, Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng said at a tech conference on December 30.

World Observers: Malaysia must deal with sagging economy According to observers, Malaysia must cope with a sagging economy due to the impact of the global trade tension in 2019 and strive to find a foothold before the transfer of power scheduled next year.

World Indonesia launches religious conflict early warning system app The Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs has introduced an application-based religious conflict early warning and response system in a bid to track any religious discordance in the community. ​

World Tourists flock to Bali to celebrate New Year’s Eve Visitors are flocking to the resort island of Bali, Indonesia, to celebrate the New Year’s Eve, with arrivals up over 40 percent from the past days, according to the country’s local transport management agency (Dishub).