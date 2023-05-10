Malaysia to ban plastic bags by 2025 (Photo: https:thestar.com.my)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysian government is targeting zero use of plastic bags at all premises and sectors of trade and commerce across the country by the year 2025.

According to Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, implementation will be carried out in phases with fixed premises before shifting in stages to business premises, including roadside shops and stalls. The country’s approach is not just issuing fines and compounds, as there will be traders who still supply plastic bags in 2025.

Nik Nazmi said four states, namely Selangor, Pulau Pinang, Johor and Negri Sembilan, were already ahead in terms of implementing the plastic bag free campaign.

He said that the campaign is part of the government's long-term plan to address the issue of single use plastic waste pollution in the country.

Plastic waste is a huge problem in this country and in fact Malaysia is among the 10 countries in the world facing the problem of mismanagement of plastic waste, or a severe lack of management.

Based on the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) report, the estimate on the use of plastic food containers in Malaysia alone reached 148,000 metric tonnes in 2020./.