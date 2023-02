– Malaysia’s National Economic Action Council ( NEAC ) is set to discuss wage-related policies next month, said Malaysia n Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli The NEAC will focus on seeking ways to improve the country's economic structure, including wages, Rafizi was quoted by local media as speaking at a press conference on the country’s socio-economic situation in 2022.The official said that this is to ensure that the national policy can be adjusted towards a comprehensive wage target for all groups of workers.It takes a certain amount of time to come up with appropriate salary-related policies because relevant agencies need to consult the private sector, he added./.