Malaysia to discuss wage-related policies in March
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s National Economic Action Council (NEAC) is set to discuss wage-related policies next month, said Malaysian Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.
The NEAC will focus on seeking ways to improve the country's economic structure, including wages, Rafizi was quoted by local media as speaking at a press conference on the country’s socio-economic situation in 2022.
The official said that this is to ensure that the national policy can be adjusted towards a comprehensive wage target for all groups of workers.
It takes a certain amount of time to come up with appropriate salary-related policies because relevant agencies need to consult the private sector, he added./.
