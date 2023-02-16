World Thailand’s industries sentiment hits 43-month high in January The Thai Industries Sentiment Index (TISI) climbed to 93.9 in January, up from 92.6 from the previous month, the highest ever in 43 months, driven by increased domestic consumption and a robust rebound in tourism, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

World Laos, Cambodia pledge to enhance business cooperation Trade promotion agencies of Laos and Cambodia have reaffirmed their commitment to promoting business cooperation, during a recent bilateral meeting in the Lao capital city of Vientiane that was joined by leading Cambodian entrepreneurs.

World Indonesia aims to help 24 million MSMEs join digital ecosystem Indonesia’s Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is aiming to help 24 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) enter the digital ecosystem by the end of this year.

World Germany aims to boost ties with Cambodia: German President Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on February 15 had talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier who was on an official visit to Cambodia from February 14 to 16.