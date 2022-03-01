People wear masks to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on February 24. (Photo: XINHUA/VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – From March 3, travellers arriving in Malaysia from abroad through certain programmes will not be required to undergo COVID-19 test within one week following their arrival.



Malaysia’s Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on February 28 that the new procedure applied to tourists entering Malaysia via Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) programme between Malaysia and Singapore, One Stop Centre (OSC) for short-term business visitors and those coming from the United Kingdom.



He said the Health Ministry (MOH) has also dropped the requirement to undergo the COVID-19 RT-PCR or RTK-Ag (professional) test for travellers arriving in Malaysia under the Langkawi International Tourism Bubble ( LITB) programme before leaving Langkawi island.



According to the minister, these travellers will not be required to self test on the second, fourth and sixth days after arrival as well as a professional COVID-19 test on the third and fifth days. Tourists from the UK will be exempted from having to undergo self-testing during the quarantine period.



However, the Malaysia minister said the requirement for PCR testing two days before departure and immediately upon arrival in Malaysia is still kept in place.



He emphasised that the relaxation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) only applies to visitors entering Malaysia under the VTL, LITB and OSC programmes, adding that the SOP and other protocols are still in effect for tourists who do not enter Malaysia through the three programmes./.