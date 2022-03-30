Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto (left), Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (centre) and Philippine Secretary of National Defence Delfin N Lorenzana at a press conference after the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia has agreed to strengthen three-way defence cooperation with Indonesia and the Philippines through a trilateral cooperative arrangement (TCA), Malaysian Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has said.



This cooperation was important and proved the three countries’ commitment to ensure the security situation in the Sulu and Sulawesi Seas, he told a press conference after the meeting at the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security Asia (NATSEC) 2022 held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre Kuala Lumpur on March 29.



Hussein said Indonesia Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and Philippine Secretary of National Defence Delfin N Lorenzana have expressed their satisfaction with the state of the trilateral cooperation activities which include maritime and air patrols, and information exchanges as well as the operational status of the maritime command centres (MCCs) in Tawau, Tawi-Tawi and Tarakan.



They also exchanged views on the security situation in the Sulu and Sulawesi Seas and recognised the need to enhance cooperation to mitigate the continued threats in the maritime areas, he said./.