Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysia will expand its halal services to 10 new countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Turkmenistan, Iran, Tajikistan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.



Vice President of the Halal Industry Development Corporation (HDC) Hanisofian Alias said HDC has identified opportunities in these 10 Muslim-majority countries that demonstrate keen interest in domestic halal industry development.



He said Malaysia is expanding into these countries via an international approach based on five main features, namely opening new markets, rebranding, expanding services and products from Malaysia, human resources development, and thought leadership which uses Malaysia as a reference centre for the world’s halal industry,



At the same time, Malaysia will also leverage its halal services by exporting more food products to China and the Republic of Korea, he added.



In early April, the Malaysia International Halal Showcase 2019, which was held in Kuala Lumpur, attracted over 1,000 exhibitors from 40 countries and territories.



Vietnam’s Dong Duong Vina JSC also attended the event as the only representative. –VNA



