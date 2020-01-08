World Indonesian FM discusses with Iranian, US ambassadors Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has had discussions with Iranian Ambassador to Indonesia Mohammad Azad and US Ambassador to Indonesia Joseph R. Donovan Jr. amid the flare-up in tensions between the two nations, Antara News reported.

World Thai cabinet approves fiscal 2021 budget Thailand’s cabinet on January 7 approved the fiscal 2021 budget of 3.3 trillion THB (nearly 108.94 billion USD) with a deficit of 523 billion THB.

World Indonesia aims to attract 6.4 billion USD in three SEZs The Indonesian Government is looking for an investment of nearly 89.6 trillion IDR (6.4 billion USD) in three newly-established special economic zones (SEZs) of Singhasari in East Java, Kendal in Central Java, and Likupang in North Sulawesi.

World Indonesia ready to confront EU over palm oil discrimination Indonesia is already prepared to confront the European Union (EU) over the discriminatory policies on palm oil of Renewable Energy Directive II (RED II) and Delegated Regulation EU before the World Trade Organization (WTO).