Malaysia to implement 5G technology by end of March
The Communications and Digital Ministry of Malaysia plans to announce the introduction and implementation of 5G by Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) with added features at the end of March.
Minister Fahmi Fadzil said DNB is currently studying and evaluating the available options to ensure the coverage will not just reach 80% but will be expanded nationwide.
Fahmi said the implementation of the 5G will enable companies and factories to achieve efficient and fast communication services in order to increase productivity and provide the public with efficient services.
Meanwhile, referring to issues of personal security and online scams, the ministry aspires to turn the Personal Data Protection Department into a statutory department to carry out its functions more efficiently, said the minister.
The agency under the ministry will become one of the most important departments to be strengthened to deal with personal data leakage issues more effectively, he added./.